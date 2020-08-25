Caesars debuts new ESPN sports betting studio in Las Vegas

US casino operator Caesars Entertainment has opened a new studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas, which will serve as the headquarters for ESPN’s sports betting-themed content.

The new 6,000 square foot facility includes three studios and features 12 cameras, including two exterior robotic cameras, and will serve as the epicenter of ESPN's sports betting-themed content for linear, digital and social shows.

“In our ongoing mission to serve sports fans, we are committing to a bigger presence both in Las Vegas and with our content across platforms to authentically serve a fast-growing, highly engaged audience,” said ESPN vice president of business development Mike Morrison.

“We are incredibly fortunate to work alongside a great partner like Caesars Entertainment to achieve this and look forward to collaborating on more opportunities in the future.”

The new studio was unveiled at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas Sunday, beginning with produced segments for ESPN’s SportsCenter and digital platforms.

ESPN will expand its content with Caesars to bring Las Vegas-exclusive sports betting and entertainment news to fans around the world. This includes moving ESPN's Daily Wager to the new LINQ studio from Tuesday 8 September and launching a sports betting-themed digital show this fall.

“The debut of the all-new ESPN studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience is a testament both to Las Vegas' position as the sports betting capitol of the world and its transformation into a sports city,” said Caesars Entertainment co-president of Caesars Sports Chris Holdren. “With the marquee location of the studio right at the heart of the Strip, we're excited to see the unique programming that could only be produced here in Las Vegas.”

This fall, ESPN will also expand its sports betting-themed content into multiple platforms with the launch of a new digital show. New episodes will be available three days a week on the ESPN app, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube as part of a new sports betting channel that will include content originating from Caesars.

“The appetite for sports betting content continues to grow among fans,” said Connor Schell, executive vice president of content for ESPN. “Our new studio will not only operate as the headquarters for that content, but it will also anchor our year-round presence in Las Vegas – a city that has become a destination for the biggest events in sports.

“The LINQ studio allows us to meaningfully cover the lineup of major events on the horizon with our league partners like UFC and Top Rank, the NFL regular season with the Las Vegas Raiders – beginning with the Monday Night Football home opener on Sept. 21 – the Las Vegas Bowl, the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, NBA Summer League, and the rescheduled NFL Draft in 2022.”

