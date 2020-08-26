Amelco signs US multi-state data deal with Continent 8 Technologies

Sports betting platform provider Amelco has partnered with data centre operator Continent 8 Technologies as it looks to grow its presence across the United States.

The deal enables Amelco to manage its US operations through Continent 8’s scalable hosted infrastructure and cybersecurity protected connectivity.

Data from Amelco’s four US jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Indiana, Tennessee and Colorado, will be managed and hosted in-state through Continent 8’s network.

“We are very pleased to partner with Continent 8, who are unmatched in the industry when it comes to data centre services,” said Amelco head of business development Brandon Walker. “As we continue to expand across the US, it is vital we have the infrastructure in place to allow us to remain compliant, as well as the facilities to scale up our operations rapidly.

“We’re confident that Continent 8 is proven to do that better than anyone else out there, and we’re looking forward to working together.”

Continent 8 Technologies managing director for the Americas, Nick Nally, commented: “Amelco has a reputation as a leading supplier in the industry and we are delighted to be working with them as they expand across the states.

“Enabling our partners to achieve their goals across regulated states is something we strive to do and Amelco has impressive plans. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together as we support their rapid growth across new jurisdictions.”