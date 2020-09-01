Rush Street Interactive partners VSiN to launch Rush Hour sports betting show

Rush Street Interactive will broadcast its inaugural Rush Hour sports betting show today from the sportsbook at Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Illinois.

Rush Street has partnered with sports media company VSiN for the launch of Rush Hour, which becomes the first national sports betting show to broadcast from a sportsbook in Illinois.

The multi-year agreement with VSiN also includes a major cross-platform consumer acquisition marketing initiative for the BetRivers.com sportsbook.

“We are excited to connect the BetRivers brand nationally with VSiN's passionate and growing base of sports bettors,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. “We plan to work closely with the talented VSiN team to generate betting content that entertains and informs their listeners.

Corey Wise, general manager of Rivers Casino Des Plaines, added: “As the premier betting brand in Illinois, and first to launch both online and land-based sportsbooks in the state, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Chicagoland's Hometown Sportsbook, is a perfect backdrop for the new Rush Hour betting show.”

Rush Hour will be hosted by Chicago native Danny Burke, who is currently the host of "Bet on, Chicago" on VSiN, and will be joined by betting analysts from multiple BetRivers locations to deliver unique regional perspectives on the sports betting markets in the United States.

“As BetRivers.com emerges as one of the top sportsbooks in Illinois and across the United States, we couldn't be more excited to launch the first national sports betting show out of Illinois with our friends at BetRivers,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN.

“Not only because of the importance of the Illinois sports betting market, but also because Chicago was the birthplace of VSiN and a place so many of us on the team have called home over the years. It's amazing to come home and partner with BetRivers to deliver the most credible sports betting news and analysis available in the industry.”

VSiN also recently agreed a multi-year deal with BetMGM to launch a new sports betting show, Betting Across America, which first aired August 31.