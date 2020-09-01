This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Rush Street Interactive partners VSiN to launch Rush Hour sports betting show

1st September 2020 8:51 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive will broadcast its inaugural Rush Hour sports betting show today from the sportsbook at Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Illinois.

Rush Street has partnered with sports media company VSiN for the launch of Rush Hour, which becomes the first national sports betting show to broadcast from a sportsbook in Illinois.

The multi-year agreement with VSiN also includes a major cross-platform consumer acquisition marketing initiative for the BetRivers.com sportsbook.

“We are excited to connect the BetRivers brand nationally with VSiN's passionate and growing base of sports bettors,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. “We plan to work closely with the talented VSiN team to generate betting content that entertains and informs their listeners.

Corey Wise, general manager of Rivers Casino Des Plaines, added: “As the premier betting brand in Illinois, and first to launch both online and land-based sportsbooks in the state, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Chicagoland's Hometown Sportsbook, is a perfect backdrop for the new Rush Hour betting show.”

Rush Hour will be hosted by Chicago native Danny Burke, who is currently the host of "Bet on, Chicago" on VSiN, and will be joined by betting analysts from multiple BetRivers locations to deliver unique regional perspectives on the sports betting markets in the United States.

“As BetRivers.com emerges as one of the top sportsbooks in Illinois and across the United States, we couldn't be more excited to launch the first national sports betting show out of Illinois with our friends at BetRivers,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN.

“Not only because of the importance of the Illinois sports betting market, but also because Chicago was the birthplace of VSiN and a place so many of us on the team have called home over the years. It's amazing to come home and partner with BetRivers to deliver the most credible sports betting news and analysis available in the industry.”

VSiN also recently agreed a multi-year deal with BetMGM to launch a new sports betting show, Betting Across America, which first aired August 31.

Related Tags
BetRivers.com Illinois Rush Street Interactive Sports Betting VSiN
Related Articles

Gaming Realms extends Rush Street Interactive deal into Pennsylvania

Louisiana’s Coushatta Casino goes social with Rush Street Interactive

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

AGS widens second quarter loss as revenue declines to $16.8m

Rush Street Interactive set to go public on NYSE

Kambi slips to loss in Q2 as revenue falls by 32 per cent

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino player wins €2.6m on NetEnt’s Mega Fortune

Evolution Gaming extends Rush Street Interactive partnership to Colombia

Rush Street Interactive agrees Michigan sportsbook deal

BetRivers.com goes live as first online sportsbook in Illinois

Michigan Senators aim to fast-track online gaming launch

AGS rolls out content with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand in New Jersey

AGS launches online slots with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

NetEnt debuts slot games in Croatia

Evolution Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games