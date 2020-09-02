This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

FSB extends online sportsbook deal with BetLion in Africa

2nd September 2020 8:58 am GMT

Sports betting supplier FSB has agreed a new four-year deal to provide its online sportsbook technology to Africa-facing operator BetLion.

BetLion has renewed its technology partnership with FSB after an initial two-year deal generated strong growth for the operator in its key markets of Kenya and Zambia.

“We are delighted to have extended our relationship with BetLion for another four years,” said FSB chief executive David McDowell. “They have enjoyed incredible growth since launching with us in 2017 and we look forward to more success in partnership with them.”

BetLion CEO Oliver Bates said: “Extending our partnership with FSB was an easy decision to make as their technologies and services are market leading. Beyond this, it is clear they understand the potential of the African market and are focused on delivering a product that can evolve quickly within this rapidly changing market.

“Their unique platform has allowed us to enter markets across the continent with the FSB product together with our own proprietary technologies. We look forward to continuing to grow alongside them.”

Related Tags
Africa BetLion FSB Kenya Sports Betting Zambia
Related Articles

FSB appoints new chief operating officer

XB Net expands UK presence with GentingBet supply deal

FSB appoints Russell Colvin as head of retail sales

UK Gambling Commissions warns licensees over third-party arrangements

FSB appoints industry veteran Susan Ball to board

Record year for Interwetten as total stakes surpass €2bn

FSB brings in Rob Wheeler as business development director

FSB appoints Andrew Bowen as chief financial officer

FSB powers upgraded Goldchip sportsbook and casino

UK Gambling Commission instigates review of Blackbet license

Interwetten signs betting partnership with Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg

FSB secures £23m investment to pursue growth opportunities

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, SG Digital, Greentube and more

FSB powers new platform for independent bookmaker Mark Jarvis

FSB expands platform with Nektan content distribution deal

Every Matrix
Evolution Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic