FSB extends online sportsbook deal with BetLion in Africa

Sports betting supplier FSB has agreed a new four-year deal to provide its online sportsbook technology to Africa-facing operator BetLion.

BetLion has renewed its technology partnership with FSB after an initial two-year deal generated strong growth for the operator in its key markets of Kenya and Zambia.

“We are delighted to have extended our relationship with BetLion for another four years,” said FSB chief executive David McDowell. “They have enjoyed incredible growth since launching with us in 2017 and we look forward to more success in partnership with them.”

BetLion CEO Oliver Bates said: “Extending our partnership with FSB was an easy decision to make as their technologies and services are market leading. Beyond this, it is clear they understand the potential of the African market and are focused on delivering a product that can evolve quickly within this rapidly changing market.

“Their unique platform has allowed us to enter markets across the continent with the FSB product together with our own proprietary technologies. We look forward to continuing to grow alongside them.”