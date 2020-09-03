Score Media and Gaming launches sports betting in Colorado

Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has become the latest operator to launch online sports betting in the state of Colorado.

The company launched theScore Bet app in Colorado this week, offering a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types.

theScore Bet app also offers users cross-state functionality through its multi-state wallet, allowing players to use the same app in Score’s active US markets of New Jersey and Colorado, with Indian set to follow.

“The passionate sports fans of Colorado are going to love theScore Bet and we’re thrilled to begin our multi-state rollout here, right in time for football season,” said John Levy, founder and CEO of theScore.

“The way we’ve uniquely fused media with gaming delivers a totally unrivaled product for fans, unlike anything else in market today. theScore is already the sports app of choice for a huge number of fans in Colorado, and we’re confident theScore Bet is going to quickly become their favorite sportsbook too.”

Colorado’s regulated sports betting market opened in May and recorded total stakes of $59.2m in July, the latest month for which figures are available. Online sport betting accounted for the bulk of total with wagers of $58.6m, with retail sportsbooks contributing just $0.6m.

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) closed 1.69 per cent lower at CAD$0.58 per share on Thursday.