Las Vegas-based sports betting provider Bet.Works has rolled out its self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) in Colorado for the first time.

The SSBTs have gone live at the Red Dolly Casino in Blackhawk through a partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, having been built and developed by Louisville-based manufacturer Kiosk Information Systems.

“Bet.Works is continuously innovating and leading the way in creating the best sports entertainment products available on the market,” said Bet.Works CEO David Wang. “Our self-service betting [...]