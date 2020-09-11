Betfred launches online sportsbook in Colorado and Iowa

British bookmaker Betfred has followed up its retail sports betting launches in the US states of Colorado and Iowa with the release of its online sports betting products.

Betfred USA Sports now offers players the opportunity to place wagers from anywhere within each state, with dedicated pages for college and professional sporting events, and real-time updates on a variety of betting types including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays, and teasers, among others.

“Launching Betfred Sports online betting in Colorado and Iowa in time for the football season is a significant milestone for us,” said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. “We look forward to utilizing our various partnerships including the Denver Broncos, Sanford International, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk to grow our online base and take advantage of our unique offers.”

Betfred USA Sports is currently live in Colorado and Iowa and has agreements in place to launch in Pennsylvania with Wind Creek Casino & Resort Bethlehem, and in Nevada with Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas.