This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Betfred launches online sportsbook in Colorado and Iowa

11th September 2020 8:43 am GMT
Betfred

British bookmaker Betfred has followed up its retail sports betting launches in the US states of Colorado and Iowa with the release of its online sports betting products.

Betfred USA Sports now offers players the opportunity to place wagers from anywhere within each state, with dedicated pages for college and professional sporting events, and real-time updates on a variety of betting types including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays, and teasers, among others.

“Launching Betfred Sports online betting in Colorado and Iowa in time for the football season is a significant milestone for us,” said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. “We look forward to utilizing our various partnerships including the Denver Broncos, Sanford International, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk to grow our online base and take advantage of our unique offers.”

Betfred USA Sports is currently live in Colorado and Iowa and has agreements in place to launch in Pennsylvania with Wind Creek Casino & Resort Bethlehem, and in Nevada with Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas.

Sportradar Webinar
Related Tags
Betfred Betfred USA Sports Colorado Iowa Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Betfred bids to acquire South Africa’s Phumelela

Betfred extends sponsorship of World Snooker Championship

Pala Interactive powers new iGaming platform for Wind Creek in Pennsylvania

Betfred enters Las Vegas sportsbook market

Denver Broncos sign up BetMGM as latest sports betting partner

Scientific Games powers Betfred sportsbook launch in Colorado

Betfred signs as an official partner of the Denver Broncos

Design Works Gaming partners Betfred for UK market debut

William Hill in line for up to £150m VAT repayment

Degree 53 founder sets up new Sharp Gaming technology platform

SuperBook to expand beyond Las Vegas with Colorado sports betting deal

Live from Playtech

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Push Gaming, NSoft and more

Playtech extends long-running Betfred partnership until 2024

Betfred secures official sponsorship of Wilder v Fury rematch

Sportradar Webinar
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic