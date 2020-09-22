This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

theScore Bet continues US expansion with Indiana launch

22nd September 2020 8:05 am GMT

Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has rolled outs its mobile sports betting app in Indiana through its multi-state market access agreement with Penn National Gaming.

Powered by Bet.Works, theScore Bet app is now live in three US states, having recently launched in Colorado and debuted last year in New Jersey.

“This launch comes just weeks after we introduced theScore Bet to fans in Colorado, a huge testament to the best-in-class technology, multi-state infrastructure, and product development team supporting our ongoing expansion,” said theScore founder and CEO John Levy.

“Indiana is the first state we've launched in under our multi-state market access agreement with Penn National Gaming and we're excited to showcase our incredible and unique combination of media and gaming to this passionate fan base.”

Bet.Works CEO David Wang added: “theScore and Bet.Works have achieved another significant step forward with this deployment, which launches our cutting-edge sportsbook technology in Indiana.

“John Levy continues to guide his team through flawless execution of fusing sports media with gaming, creating a truly differentiated experience for sports fans that sets theScore apart from its competitors. Bet.Works looks forward to supporting theScore as they continue to grow their presence as a leader in North American sports media and gaming.”

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) closed 8.54 per cent lower at CAD$0.75 per share in Toronto Monday.

