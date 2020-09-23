This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betgenius adds live streaming to Tipsport deal

23rd September 2020 6:57 am GMT

Czech sports betting operator Tipsport has expanded its agreement with Betgenius to include the supplier’s live streaming service.

Having supplied the retail and online operator with in-play pricing for major sports since 2016, Betgenius will now supply Tipsport with live streams, along with official trading content, for thousands of new fixtures.

“Market leaders like Tipsport understand that offering a differentiated product, as well a well-rounded service at all times of the day, is vital for growth,” said Vladimir Horak, Betgenius business development manager for Central Europe. “This expanded partnership will do just that in what is an increasingly competitive Czech sports betting market.”

Tipsport head of data & streaming Petr Komárek said: “Driving sportsbook innovation and enhancing the end players’ betting experience are common values held by both Betgenius and Tipsport.

“Adding streaming is the latest landmark in our partnership. The service perfectly complements our offering, especially at off-peak hours, and will give our customers even more ways to engage as they bet.”

