This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

DraftKings partners Colorado Rockies ahead of retail sportsbook opening

25th September 2020 8:01 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed DraftKings has been unveiled as the official daily fantasy sports operator and official sports betting operator of the MLB's Colorado Rockies, ahead of the opening of its first retail sportsbook in the state.

In addition to in-stadium branding rights, DraftKings will benefit from licensing rights to utilize Rockies trademarks and logos. The Rockies and DraftKings will also collaborate to develop a digital content series featuring Rockies’ players on DraftKings’ original “The Sweat” program, along with podcasts and live videos.

The announcement coincides with the grand opening of the new DraftKings Sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk today (25 September).

“We are proud to grow our presence in Colorado both in announcing our latest deal with the Rockies and also look forward to soon officially opening the doors to our newest retail sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort,” said DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish. “In the short span since launching our top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Colorado this past May, Coloradans have proven to be among our most engaged customers, which makes our deepened connection to the state through these collaborations all the more exciting.”

Rockies vice president of corporate partnerships Walker Monfort commented: “All of us at the Colorado Rockies are thrilled to take this exciting next step in our longstanding relationship with DraftKings.

“Expanding on our current deal for daily fantasy sports will only enhance what we’ve built with DraftKings up to this point. Tying our brand to an early industry leader in the new frontier of legalized sports betting will be a great new endeavor for both parties.”

The retail sportsbook located within the Mardi Gras Casino will be equipped with more than 40 televisions, large video boards dedicated to displaying odds, several self-service betting kiosks and a full-service American sports bar and restaurant.

“The new DraftKings retail sportsbook location is the perfect addition to their mobile betting access we launched earlier this summer,” said George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which owns the Mardi Gras. “There is nothing like it in Black Hawk and we are excited to become Colorado’s new home for all sports.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 0.9 per cent higher at $50.57 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NSQ:TRWH) closed 2.05 per cent higher at $23.84 per share.

Related Tags
Colorado Colorado Rockies DraftKings Mardi Gras Casino & Resort Sports Betting Twin River Worldwide Holdings
Related Articles

Michigan set to adopt final rules for online gaming and sports betting

Tennessee approves first sports betting operator licenses

DraftKings adds two new members to board of directors

West Virginia iGaming wagers near $40m mark in August

Pennsylvania iGaming market hits record high in August

DraftKings seals exclusive partnership with NFL’s New York Giants

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

DraftKings and William Hill secure ESPN sports partnerships

Online drives Iowa sports betting growth in August

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

Ron Perelman set to dispose of stake in Scientific Games

DraftKings brings in new chief accounting officer

Monkey Knife Fight acquires US fantasy sports rival FantasyDraft

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
EveryMatrix
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic