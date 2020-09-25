DraftKings partners Colorado Rockies ahead of retail sportsbook opening

New York-listed DraftKings has been unveiled as the official daily fantasy sports operator and official sports betting operator of the MLB's Colorado Rockies, ahead of the opening of its first retail sportsbook in the state.

In addition to in-stadium branding rights, DraftKings will benefit from licensing rights to utilize Rockies trademarks and logos. The Rockies and DraftKings will also collaborate to develop a digital content series featuring Rockies’ players on DraftKings’ original “The Sweat” program, along with podcasts and live videos.

The announcement coincides with the grand opening of the new DraftKings Sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk today (25 September).

“We are proud to grow our presence in Colorado both in announcing our latest deal with the Rockies and also look forward to soon officially opening the doors to our newest retail sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort,” said DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish. “In the short span since launching our top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Colorado this past May, Coloradans have proven to be among our most engaged customers, which makes our deepened connection to the state through these collaborations all the more exciting.”

Rockies vice president of corporate partnerships Walker Monfort commented: “All of us at the Colorado Rockies are thrilled to take this exciting next step in our longstanding relationship with DraftKings.

“Expanding on our current deal for daily fantasy sports will only enhance what we’ve built with DraftKings up to this point. Tying our brand to an early industry leader in the new frontier of legalized sports betting will be a great new endeavor for both parties.”

The retail sportsbook located within the Mardi Gras Casino will be equipped with more than 40 televisions, large video boards dedicated to displaying odds, several self-service betting kiosks and a full-service American sports bar and restaurant.

“The new DraftKings retail sportsbook location is the perfect addition to their mobile betting access we launched earlier this summer,” said George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which owns the Mardi Gras. “There is nothing like it in Black Hawk and we are excited to become Colorado’s new home for all sports.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 0.9 per cent higher at $50.57 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NSQ:TRWH) closed 2.05 per cent higher at $23.84 per share.