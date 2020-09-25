William Hill opens its first retail sportsbook in Michigan

Sports betting operator William Hill US has official opened its first retail sportsbook in Michigan in partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB).

William Hill’s first Michigan sportsbook opened this week at Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, alongside a satellite location at Leelanau Sands Casino.

The grand opening ceremony included a ribbon-cutting with National Indian Gaming Association chairman Ernest Stevens Jr, followed by a ceremonial first bet placed by NBA All-Star Rick Mahorn.

“Today’s grand opening at Turtle Creek Casino officially marks the 13th state where William Hill now offers sports betting,” said William Hill vice president of strategy & business development Dan Shapiro. “This is just the beginning of our partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, with plans to launch mobile sports betting and iCasino gaming throughout Michigan as soon as permitted.

“This is an exciting way to start the NFL season, and we know the Onyx Sports Book by William Hill will be the new game-day location for sports fans in Northern Michigan.”

The Onyx Sports Book features two ticket windows and two kiosks, adjacent to the popular table games and slot machines on the casino floor, and also offers 20 high-definition televisions. The satellite location at Leelanau Sands Casino includes two kiosks for sports betting.

“We are excited to align with William Hill, the leading sports betting company in the US,” said Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos CEO Michael Schrader. “They are the best in the business, and that’s always what we strive to give our guests. We have an excellent, trained staff to assist customers with getting their bets down.

“We want to provide the best destination for sports betting in the state, and with William Hill as our partner, that’s a bet we’re happy to take. When Michigan regulations are permitted, we will be able to offer the best in online gaming and betting as well. This is truly a win-win for Northern Michigan.”

