Oslo-listed supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) and casino operator Hard Rock International have mutually agreed to terminate their platform and sportsbook services agreement.

GiG signed Hard Rock International as a customer in early 2018 and powered the launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook in New Jersey in January 2019.

GiG said that the Hard Rock business accounted for less than 2 per cent of its revenue in the last 12 months with a marginal negative contribution to [...]