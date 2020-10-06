Triggy targets US in-play betting opportunities with new appointment

Stockholm-based in-play sports betting solutions provider Triggy has appointed Darran Miner as vice president of North America to spearhead the company's entry into the US market.

Miner brings more than 20 years of sports marketing and betting experience to the role, having most recently led marketing and sales efforts for the New York Racing Association, including overseeing promotion of ticketing and wagering verticals and sponsorships.

“We are excited to have Darran join the Triggy team as we launch our business in North America,” said Triggy co-founder Bjorn Nilsson. “We believe we have a fantastic product that will revolutionize the in-play betting market in the US and believe Darran is the perfect person to build our team in the states.”

Miner said of his new role: “The in-play betting market is well established in Europe and Asia and it’s starting to gain traction here in the US. I’m excited to join the Triggy team and bring our industry leading technology to bettors throughout North America.”

Triggy provides white label app solutions designed to increase customer acquisition, engagement and retention through its NextBet technology, and is currently live with operators including Pinnacle, Sportsbet and LeoVegas.