Gaming Intelligence
PointsBet expands Genius Sports deal to include live streaming

12th October 2020 8:28 am GMT

PointsBet has become the first US sportsbook operator to sign-up to Genius Sports Group’s live streaming service.

The deal will see the multi-state operator add thousands of live streams across a broad range of sports and geographies, as well as official data-powered in-game pricing for every fixture.

The live streaming service will be offered to PointsBet’s players in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Colorado, with the agreement building on the in-game trading content supplied to the operator by Genius Sports’ Betgenius business since 2018.

“The average US sports bettor currently shows almost a perfect 50/50 split of placing bets prior to the start of competition versus placing bets in-play,” said PointsBet USA vice president of customer & insights Ron Shell. “Industry experts and the PointsBet team agree that wagering will trend more and more toward in-play as the US market matures - a natural shift given the consistent overlap of US sporting events, as well as the structure of US sports allowing for micro markets like the next ‘at bat’ in baseball or the ‘next drive’ in football.

“While this partnership with Betgenius is just the tip of the iceberg for PointsBet in terms of streaming, it is an important first step toward strengthening our foundation for success as the popularity of in-play wagering increases.”

Genius Sports Group senior vice president for the US, Bill Anderson, commented: “We’re thrilled to launch Streaming with our first US customer. Offering a unique and differentiated betting experience has allowed PointsBet to grow impressively in the US over the last two years.

“With competition fierce, standing out in the market is more important now than ever, and our Streaming service provides an exciting and powerful way to do that.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 1.99 per cent lower at AUD$11.30 per share in Sydney Monday.

