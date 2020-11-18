This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PointsBet launches online sportsbook in fifth US state

18th November 2020 11:09 am GMT
PointsBet

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has taken its first sports bet in Colorado following the launch of its online sportsbook in the state.

The Colorado launch marks the company's fifth online sportsbook operation in the United States, and will be followed shortly by the planned launch in Michigan, which will also see the debut of PointsBet’s first online casino offering.

“Launching in Colorado, the site of PointsBet’s US headquarters, is an extra special moment for the business,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. “This is our fifth state of operation in the US following our most recent launch in Illinois, and as always, we will be providing this passionate, sports-loving community with the fastest online sports betting product in the market and the most betting options for every NFL, NBA, NLB and NHL game.

“It is a great feeling to now be able to official introduce Colorado sports bettors to the competitive advantages PointsBet possesses in owning our technology end-to-end, as well as light up our major investments in the state like our fully exclusive deal with the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment team across the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and the Ball Arena in advance of the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 1.62 per cent at AUD$11.30 per share in Sydney Wednesday.

Related Tags
Australia Colorado PointsBet Sports Betting United States
