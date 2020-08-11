PointsBet named exclusive gaming partner for three Colorado-based teams

US sports betting operator PointsBet has entered into a wide-ranging partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) to become the official gaming partner for three professional US sports teams based in Colorado.

The multi-year partnership makes PointsBet, which is headquartered in Denver, the official and exclusive partner of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and the National Lacrosse League’s Colorado Mammoth, including home arena Pepsi Center.

The agreement covers retail and online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, online casino, and free-to-play games. As part of the deal, PointsBet has also been named an official sports betting partner of KSE's Altitude TV and Altitude Sports Radio, which will feature PointsBet data integration.

“PointsBet is renowned within the gaming industry for product innovation and its unique PointsBetting product, as well as for having the fastest app in the marketplace,” said KSE executive vice president and chief operating officer Matt Hutchings. “Sports fans are hungry for the added dimension that fantasy sports and gaming add to their experience.

“We know that Nuggets, Avs, and Mammoth fans will be excited to have the opportunity to engage more deeply with their favorite teams via PointsBet. PointsBet demonstrated just how much they value Denver and the Rocky Mountain Region, when they chose to locate their United States headquarters here in Colorado. They recognize, as do we, that Denver is a fast-growing and dynamic city home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the world.”

As part of the multi-year deal, KSE will unveil a new in-arena destination at Pepsi Center to be live for the 2020-21 seasons, featuring three distinct areas: the PointsBet Sports Bar, an outdoor patio extension of the PointsBet Sports Bar, and the PointsBet Premium Club.

Pepsi Center's club level will also undergo a rebrand for the 2020-21 seasons, and will be renamed as the PointsBet Club Level, featuring signage from the sportsbook and brand ambassador placements. On gamedays, PointsBet will display prominent, broadcast-visible branding and signage, including on the stanchions at Denver Nuggets games and on the ice and dasher boards for Avalanche contests.

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken commented: “It was instant from day one there were shared values between the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment team and PointsBet, with a clear focus for putting our fans and customers first.

“We've long stated that our goal is to become synonymous with Colorado sports betting, and this exclusive partnership with our hometown teams in the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth, plus premium entertainment spaces within their playing arena, is a momentous step in that process.

“We have defined ourselves via our proprietary, in-house technology on delivering the fastest and easiest sports betting experience in the USA, and Denver sports fans in-arena or at home watching games on the Altitude Sports Network will be provided many ways to elevate their viewing experience engaging with our market-leading PointsBet Sportsbook app.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed down 1.78 per cent at AUD$6.08 per share in Sydney earlier Tuesday.