Stats Perform agrees GVC deal for women’s tennis sports data

Sports data provider Stats Perform has secured a six-year deal to provide official data from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to GVC’s sportsbooks.

The agreement comes after Stats Perform acquired the exclusive rights from the WTA earlier this week, including an umpire-derived data feed for an expanded number of WTA matches and additional live video steams from the expanded tour.

“We’ve long discussed the opportunity with our customers to improve the fan and betting experiences for sports such as tennis through applying our data collection and AI expertise, and are delighted that GVC are aligned with our vision,” said Stats Perform chief betting officer Andrew Ashenden.

GVC commercial director Jamie McKittrick commented “The WTA tennis tour is very popular for bettors across our territories and using the best available in-play data means we can offer the best in-play experiences.

“We’re looking forward to creating a variety of innovative new betting experiences for our bettors. Stats Perform have long been a trusted partner in the delivery of high-quality official data and we’re delighted to extend our partnership across to this new product.”