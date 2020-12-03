Betsson enters Kenya sports betting market with Bet High

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has launched its Betsafe brand in Kenya through a new joint venture.

Betsafe is operated in the market by Bet High, a Kenyan company which is in the process of entering into a joint venture agreement with Betsson Group and is licensed by the Betting Control & Licensing Board (BCLB) .

Betsafe will offer a wide range of markets to players, who can place bets online via the site or through SMS messaging, with betting via the Telegram instant messaging service to be added in future.

The joint venture is also committed to supporting the Kenyan market by employing at least 150 people locally within the next two years, as well as supporting the regulator’s responsible gambling objectives and developing local football talent.

“Our Responsible gaming program is unlike any other in this market with the safety of the Kenyan sports betting fans in mind. Our online site contains unique control and safety features directly on the site,” said Alex Kobia, acting managing director of BetHigh.

“Our communication will initially be focused on responsible gaming messages and we will furthermore support Gamehelp, an organisation that supports Kenyans with gaming problem behaviour. We are also the first gaming company to hire a Responsible Gaming Officer who will be dedicated to pursue and improve us in this area.”

“In terms of product, our ambition is to deliver an industry leading sports betting experience. Quick payouts are essential for both us and our customers and we will do our utmost to ensure that over time we are the best in the industry here. Our brand Betsafe is proven in more than 20 countries, but we have also been working hard to tailor our product to the Kenyan market,” Kobia added.

“In essence, our ambition is to deliver a trustworthy product with safe and quick pay-outs, innovative betting services, passion, and commitment to Kenyan football, responsible gaming, and outstanding customer support.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.81 per cent higher at SEK75.10 per share in Stockholm early Thursday morning, 6.5 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK80.00 per share set on 21 July.