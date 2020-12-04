IMG Arena seals live streaming extension with Poland’s Ekstraklasa

London-based sports data provider IMG Arena has secured an extension to its live streaming partnership with Poland’s top flight football league, the Ekstraklasa.

The multi-year renewal will see IMG Arena continue to provide live footage from the competition to betting and gaming operators across the globe, except in Poland.

“The Ekstraklasa is an ambitious organisation with an entertaining product,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe. “We are delighted to be extending our partnership and to stream a growing number of matches.

“Football is the world’s most popular sport, and we are committed to ensuring we have a high quality, diverse portfolio of content to engage fans across the globe.”

Ekstraklasa president and CEO Marcin Animucki said: “IMG Arena has played a vital role in helping our organisation drive revenues for our members with packaged, engaging content that sustains and builds interest in Ekstraklasa around the world.

“We take great pleasure in announcing the renewal of the partnership and look forward to building on this mutually beneficial collaboration.”