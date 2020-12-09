BtoBet to power Oat Gaming’s online launch in Nigeria

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has expanded its presence in Nigeria through a new deal with operator Oat Gaming Network.

The agreement with BtoBet’s regional certified partner for Africa, STM Gaming, will see Oatbet utilise BtoBet’s Neuron 3 platform to power its new online sportsbook, which will also feature a range of casino, live casino and virtual sports games.

“We are looking forward to long-term cooperation together, and will ensure that our betting solutions provide Oatbet with the necessary technological edge and flexibility to expand its market share in the coming years,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “I am also pleased that our technologies and betting solutions are being so much sought after in such a demanding market, making BtoBet the primary gateway to the market.”

Oatbet chief operating officer Ikay Arigbe-Osula said: “BtoBet’s strong presence in Africa, and particularly in Nigeria, made them the obvious choice when selecting the right technological partner. Market knowledge is fundamental for all those operators seeking to further expand their presence in any given market, and this is particularly true when it comes to Africa.

“In BtoBet we found the ideal technological partner who will provide us with the necessary market knowledge coupled with advanced technological means that will allow us to differentiate our brand by providing a player-centric betting experience to our customers.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.53 per cent higher at SEK40.50 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.