Sporting Solutions signs in-play pricing deal with Stats Perform

16th December 2020 9:53 am GMT

FDJ-owned sportsbook and lottery supplier Sporting Solutions has agreed a new partnership with exclusive WTA Tour data provider Stats Perform.

The deal will see Sporting Solutions provide its customers with fully automated pricing and risk management solutions for approximately 80 tournaments annually, powered by Stats Perform’s data deal with the WTA Tour.

“The increasingly high profile nature and competitiveness of the WTA tennis tour make it part of a must-have offering for our global portfolio of Tier 1 and lottery sportsbooks, and we’re delighted to continue using official data to underpin our pricing and risk management solutions,” said Sporting Solutions managing director Ed Peace.

“We already have the most advanced tennis models on the market - both in terms of methodology and market offering - and we look forward to delivering new and innovative betting experiences which drive bottom-line growth for our partners using Stats Perform’s exciting new ultrafast shot-by-shot feed.” 

Stats Perform senior vice president of B2B and strategic partnerships, Shane Gannon, commented: “Sporting Solutions is a high calibre, progressively-minded pricing and risk management supplier and a long-term partner of our premium ultrafast betting data service.

“Their reputation for innovation means we’re delighted, but not surprised, that they immediately saw the impact our new official WTA data would have on the tennis betting experiences of their lottery and sportsbook customers.”

