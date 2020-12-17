Esports Entertainment signs Philadelphia Eagles esports deal

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has signed a partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as the first esports tournament provider of an NFL club.

The multi-year agreement will see Esports Entertainment operate biannual Madden NFL esports tournaments for the Eagles utilizing the Esports Gaming League platform.

Under the terms of the deal, the Eagles will also become a shareholder in Esports Entertainment.

“This innovative partnership with Esports Entertainment Group presents a wonderful opportunity for us to expand our reach in a growing market and create new experiences for Eagles fans,” said Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president of revenue and strategy Catherine Carlson.

“Esports Entertainment Group has always been a progressive leader in the esports space and has been ahead of the curve in terms of how its interactive platform brings together gaming enthusiasts from all around the world. We look forward to debuting a number of exciting projects through this partnership, including the launch of the highly anticipated Madden tournament series on the Esports Gaming League platform.”

As a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, Esports Entertainment will leverage player imagery within the Eagles local market, and will also work with Eagles players to create custom videos to promote the tournaments.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles as they introduce their fans to the world of competitive esports gaming,” said Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson. “The Eagles join a growing list of high-profile organizations that have chosen Esports Entertainment Group as their esports tournament provider, affording us an incredible opportunity to expand our brand reach within multiple large, dedicated fan bases and setting the stage for significant growth ahead. We intend to build on this momentum.”

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NSQ:GMBL) closed 2.88 per cent lower at $6.07 per share in New York Wednesday.