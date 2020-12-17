This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Esports Entertainment signs Philadelphia Eagles esports deal

17th December 2020 9:59 am GMT
esports

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has signed a partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as the first esports tournament provider of an NFL club.

The multi-year agreement will see Esports Entertainment operate biannual Madden NFL esports tournaments for the Eagles utilizing the Esports Gaming League platform.

Under the terms of the deal, the Eagles will also become a shareholder in Esports Entertainment.

“This innovative partnership with Esports Entertainment Group presents a wonderful opportunity for us to expand our reach in a growing market and create new experiences for Eagles fans,” said Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president of revenue and strategy Catherine Carlson.

“Esports Entertainment Group has always been a progressive leader in the esports space and has been ahead of the curve in terms of how its interactive platform brings together gaming enthusiasts from all around the world. We look forward to debuting a number of exciting projects through this partnership, including the launch of the highly anticipated Madden tournament series on the Esports Gaming League platform.”

As a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, Esports Entertainment will leverage player imagery within the Eagles local market, and will also work with Eagles players to create custom videos to promote the tournaments.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles as they introduce their fans to the world of competitive esports gaming,” said Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson. “The Eagles join a growing list of high-profile organizations that have chosen Esports Entertainment Group as their esports tournament provider, affording us an incredible opportunity to expand our brand reach within multiple large, dedicated fan bases and setting the stage for significant growth ahead. We intend to build on this momentum.”

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NSQ:GMBL) closed 2.88 per cent lower at $6.07 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
eSports Esports Entertainment Group Esports Gaming League NFL Philadelphia Eagles
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Esports Entertainment enters online casino market with Lucky Dino acquisition

FansUnite Entertainment gains Malta license approval

Bally’s Corporation completes acquisition of Atlantic City casino

GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

Esports Entertainment to acquire Helix eSports and ggCircuit for $43m

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Parimatch signs global esports sponsorship deal with Fnatic

Sporttrade partners Twin River to enter NJ sports betting market

Esports Entertainment partners Twin River Worldwide for NJ sports betting

Microgaming enters esports with Unikrn partnership

Esports Entertainment set to complete Argyll Entertainment acquisition

Intralot rolls out new CMS platform for Taiwan Sports Lottery

Enlabs launches EveryMatrix-powered esports offering on Optibet

Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic