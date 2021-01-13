PlayUp signs market access deal to enter New Jersey

Australian sports betting and fantasy sports operator PlayUp has signed a market access deal to enter New Jersey’s sports betting market in partnership with Freehold Raceway.

PlayUp has agreed a multi-year deal with FR Park Racing, the sports betting licence holder and operator of Freehold Raceway, which is jointly owned by Greenwood Racing, Penn National Gaming and Parx Casino.

“Parx Casino is happy to partner with PlayUp in New Jersey as they debut their international expertise of online sports betting in the United States,” said Parx senior vice president of interactive gaming and sports Matthew Cullen.

The deal marks the operator’s second market access deal in the US following its debut in Colorado last year in partnership with Bull Durham Casino.

“We are very excited about the partnership with two excellent brands - Parx Casino and Penn National,” said PlayUp USA chief executive Laila Mintas. “We are looking forward to establishing PlayUp as a strong and innovative sports betting brand in the US. We are working to launch in New Jersey in the first quarter of this year.”

PlayUp CEO Daniel Simic added: “This is great news and another positive result for our business. We are building strong foundations of technology, systems and partnerships which will enable us to pursue our plans for rapid growth.

“We look forward to continuing to leverage our industry knowledge and innovative thinking to offer our clients the best possible betting experience in Australia and the US.”