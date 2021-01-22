This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Stakelogic

Sportech extends Tote services deal with Danske Spil

22nd January 2021 9:53 am GMT
Sportech

London-listed sports betting technology supplier Sportech has extended its technology licensing and services agreement with Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Licens Spil.

The new multi-year agreement will see Sportech Racing and Digital continue to provide Danske Spil with its pari-mutuel betting solution, Quantum System Tote.

In addition, Sportech will provide enhanced operational tools such as a consolidated interface for data and wagering, and will upgrade Danske Spil to the latest-generation online pools betting platform.

“Sportech is delighted to extend our business relationship with our valued client, Danske Spil,” said Bruno Gay, Sportech senior vice president of sales and business development EMEA. “We have worked for many years to deliver Tote solutions that help Danske Spil achieve their objectives.

“The recently completed integration to allow horse racing to be offered via a large number of Danske Spil lottery outlets is one example of these solutions. We look forward to pursuing new avenues of growth with Danske Spil well into the future.”

Danske Licens Spil CEO Niels Erik Folmann commented: “The team at Sportech have been responsive to the needs of Danske Spil as we pursue our growth and sustainability objectives, and their technology solutions provide a strong platform upon which to expand our delivery of pools betting on horseracing in Denmark.

“We were happy to extend our contract and look forward to pursuing further new initiatives with Sportech.”

Sportech’s Global Tote business is currently in the process of being sold to Sydney-listed gaming technology supplier BetMakers, following an agreement last December.

Shares in Sportech plc (LSE:SPO) were trading 2.18 per cent lower at 26.41 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Related Tags
Danske Licens Spil Danske Spil Denmark Sportech Sportech Racing and Digital Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Sportech engages with Standard General with view to possible sale

BetMakers eyes global expansion with Sportech Tote acquisition

Sportech sells Connecticut venue; expands in Denmark

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Sportech extends UK Tote Group licensing and services deal

Sportech extends Jockey Club del Perú tote services deal

Sportech reports widened loss of £10.7m in first half of 2020

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Paysafe partners Sportech’s Bump 50:50 for new contactless payment solution

Virtual Live Racing appoints industry veteran to expand US presence

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Sportech reduces operational costs to weather COVID-19 storm

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

RPM Gaming names Ian Hogg as chairman

Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Playtech
Aspire Global
Stakelogic