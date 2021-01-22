Sportech extends Tote services deal with Danske Spil

London-listed sports betting technology supplier Sportech has extended its technology licensing and services agreement with Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Licens Spil.

The new multi-year agreement will see Sportech Racing and Digital continue to provide Danske Spil with its pari-mutuel betting solution, Quantum System Tote.

In addition, Sportech will provide enhanced operational tools such as a consolidated interface for data and wagering, and will upgrade Danske Spil to the latest-generation online pools betting platform.

“Sportech is delighted to extend our business relationship with our valued client, Danske Spil,” said Bruno Gay, Sportech senior vice president of sales and business development EMEA. “We have worked for many years to deliver Tote solutions that help Danske Spil achieve their objectives.

“The recently completed integration to allow horse racing to be offered via a large number of Danske Spil lottery outlets is one example of these solutions. We look forward to pursuing new avenues of growth with Danske Spil well into the future.”

Danske Licens Spil CEO Niels Erik Folmann commented: “The team at Sportech have been responsive to the needs of Danske Spil as we pursue our growth and sustainability objectives, and their technology solutions provide a strong platform upon which to expand our delivery of pools betting on horseracing in Denmark.

“We were happy to extend our contract and look forward to pursuing further new initiatives with Sportech.”

Sportech’s Global Tote business is currently in the process of being sold to Sydney-listed gaming technology supplier BetMakers, following an agreement last December.

Shares in Sportech plc (LSE:SPO) were trading 2.18 per cent lower at 26.41 pence per share in London Friday morning.