BetRivers.com set for online sportsbook launch in Virginia

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com brand is set to become the latest operator to launch its online sportsbook in Virginia’s newly regulated sports betting market.

BetRivers.com will go live in Virginia later today through a partnership with Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a new casino venue which is expected to open its doors in 2023.

The long-term agreement enables BetRivers.com to operate in Virginia for 20 years from launch, and will include retail sports betting at the venue upon opening.

“We are pleased to add Virginia to the growing list of states that RSI and BetRivers.com call home as we continue to expand across the country and bring our exciting and trusted online sports betting product to new customers who appreciate an operator like us who focuses on earning and retaining player trust,” said RSI president Richard Schwartz.

“Our leadership position in the markets in which we operate, including the two largest states with legalized online gaming, Pennsylvania and Illinois, where we were #1 in 2020, is a testament to the strength of the BetRivers.com brand and betting platform.”

BetRivers.com will become the third operator to go live in Virginia, following recent launches for FanDuel and DraftKings, with BetMGM also expected to introduce mobile sports betting in the state later today.

“We would like to thank the Virginia Lottery Board as well as Portsmouth officials for their trust and partnership,” added Schwartz. “Together with Rivers Casino, we look forward to offering Virginians safe, convenient and enjoyable online sports betting for years to come from a local brand they can trust.”

RSI currently operates online in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan, alongside its retail operations in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NSQ:RSI) closed down 3.89 per cent at $21.00 per share in New York Tuesday, 20.90 per cent below its 52-week high of $26.55 set last week.