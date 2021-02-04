This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

William Hill becomes latest online sportsbook to go live in Virginia

4th February 2021 9:32 am GMT
William Hill

William Hill US has launched its online sportsbook in Virginia through its partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Built on William Hill’s proprietary platform, the new app has been launched ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, offering Virginia sports fans an array of markets and bet types, including live In-Play wagering.

William Hill becomes the latest online sportsbook to go live in the market, following the launch of FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com in the past week.

William Hill now offers mobile sports betting apps in ten US jurisdictions, including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington DC, as well as powering the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app.

“Just in time for Sunday’s Game, our Virginia app will give football fans over 1,000 ways to bet this incredible matchup, from the opening coin toss to whether the game will be decided in overtime,” said Kenneth Fuchs, president of digital for William Hill US.

Shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were trading 0.3 per cent higher at 270.40 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

