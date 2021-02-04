This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Svenska Spel launches new DraftKings-powered sportsbook

4th February 2021 9:36 am GMT
DraftKings

Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino has launched its new DraftKings-powered retail and online sportsbook.

The new platform offers Svenska Spel customers an expanded range of bets, as well as an improved customer experience and new features such as betbuilder and additional payment options.

The launch follows an agreement with DraftKings (then SBTech) in September 2019 and covers Svenska Spel’s retail, mobile and online channels.

“It feels incredibly good to finally be able to offer our customers a new sportsbook with all that entails,” said Svenska Spel Sport & Casino head of product for sports betting and sportbook integrity Dan Korhonen. “We will continue to offer competitive odds together with fixed betting limits that apply to all customers.”

DraftKings chief international officer Shay Berka commented: “We are pleased to announce that we are now delivering Svenska Spel Sport & Casino's new sportsbook with our award-winning B2B solution, a unique and outstanding gaming experience with industry-leading coverage of both local and international markets.

“Svenska Spel Sport & Casino is the leading operator in the Swedish market and together we will improve the gaming experience for players throughout Sweden.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) closed 1.35 per cent higher at $60.11 per share in New York Wednesday.

