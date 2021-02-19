Genius Sports to provide data and trading services to Italy’s Microgame

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has agreed a deal to supply Italian platform provider Microgame with its in-play sportsbook content.

The partnership will serve over 25 licensed Italian sportsbook brands operating on Microgame’s Intrabos platform with Genius’ customisable LiveData and LiveTrading services.

The partnership includes in-play content for leagues including the English Premier League, Euroleague basketball, LigaMX, NASCAR and a range of FIBA and FIVB competitions.

“The Italian market has been a hub of major investment for Genius Sports in recent years, from hiring, to product development and official rights acquisitions,” said Genius Sports chief commercial officer Jack Davison. “Partnering with Microgame, another respected supplier in the region, is expected to further our local reach and will enable over 25 new sportsbooks to unlock additional in-play engagement and revenues.”

Microgame CEO Marco Castaldo commented: “The partnership with Genius Sports Group is an important step in the continuing development of our sportsbook. Adding the Genius data service will further improve top-quality event coverage for our customers, ensuring a better player experience and additional revenue opportunities.”