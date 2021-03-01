Sportradar secures official data partnership with Australia’s NBL1

Sportradar has signed a long-term data and audio-visual partnership with Australia’s semi-elite basketball league, NBL1.

The deal covers all national NBL1 Conferences for both men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the Victoria-based State Championship.

Sportradar has secured the official data and audio-visual rights to over 1,500 games annually, which the company will supply to its downstream partners alongside other basketball properties in its portfolio such as the National Basketball Association (NBA).

“We’re very pleased to secure a long-term official data and audio-visual rights agreement with one of the most exciting semi-professional sporting leagues in the region,” said Sportradar director of sports media and partnerships for Oceania David Edwards.

“The NBL1 competition is a stepping stone to the NBL, one of the world’s top professional basketball leagues, and it is important that they have a flexible, state of the art technology platform to help showcase that talent and engage new fans.”

NBL1 chief commercial officer Brad Joyner said: “Sportradar’s technology and data-driven approach is especially effective and relevant in today’s sporting environment. Their knowledge of Australian sports and fans, together with their technology-focused approach and global track record in sports content was instrumental in our decision to announce Sportradar as our official data partner to the NBL1 Competitions.”

Sportradar is an official integrity partner to Australia’s National Basketball League and recently became the NBL’s international media rights distributor and OTT technology partner.