Kambi agrees long-term extension in Belgium with Napoleon Sports & Casino

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi Group has signed a multi-year extension to its partnership with leading Belgian operator Napoleon Sports & Casino.

The renewal extends a partnership first agreed in 2012 and will see Kambi continue to provide its online and retail sports betting technology to the operator.

“We are delighted to have put pen to paper on this extension with Napoleon Sports & Casino, an agreement which strengthens our relationship with one of Kambi's longest-serving customers,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén.

“Napoleon Sports & Casino has taken full advantage of the powerful sportsbook core and comprehensive differentiation capabilities Kambi offers to become a market leader in Belgium, and it is excellent to have secured this vote of confidence and continue this successful partnership for years to come."

Napoleon Sports & Casino CEO Tim De Borle commented: “Kambi's sports betting offer has been a core part of our success in recent years, with a high-performance sportsbook being a vital part of attracting and retaining customers in such a competitive market.

“Kambi's technological superiority, alongside a broad range of empowerment tools that enable us to set our sportsbook apart, have given us the edge to outperform our competitors in order to become a leader in the Belgian market. We are pleased to have committed to this partnership for the long-term.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) gained 3.48 per cent to SEK511.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.