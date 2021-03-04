Playtech enters US sports betting market with Novomatic Americas

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has made a significant move to expand its presence in the United States through a new strategic partnership with Novomatic Americas.

The non-exclusive sports betting alliance with Novomatic Americas builds on Playtech’s existing long-term partnership with Novomatic, and will see the two suppliers jointly market, sell and distribute sports betting products in the US.

The agreement will see Playtech’s self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) delivered through Novomatic ActionBook, one of the most popular betting kiosks in the US.

Novomatic ActionBook is currently active in 11 states and 49 different locations across the US, with clients including DraftKings and Penn National Gaming, among others.

The partnership will also include the provision of Playtech’s mobile sportsbook and player account management (PAM) platform to prospective customers.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Novomatic and provide a complete sports wagering solution across multiple US states,” said Playtech US managing director Jonathan Doubilet. “This combined service will deliver a best-in-class experience and is a further example of Playtech’s ability to partner with leading companies and leverage its scale in the rapidly growing US market.”

The agreement represents the latest deal since Playtech entered the US market last year, with the supplier currently live in New Jersey with bet365 and Entain. Earlier this month, Playtech also signed an agreement with Parx Casino in Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased to grow our relationship with Playtech, and look forward to introducing their sports wagering solutions to the Novomatic ActionBook,” said Novomatic Americas president and CEO Rick Meitzler.

“We are confident that Playtech’s proven sports betting expertise in a wide range of regulated markets will further cement the Novomatic ActionBook’s status as the US market’s most popular sports wagering kiosk.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading at 507.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning, having hit a new 52-week high of 514.40 pence per share earlier in the day.