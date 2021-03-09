BtoBet expands Nigeria presence with Frapapa deal

Aspire Global-owned sports betting supplier BtoBet has entered into an agreement to power Soloti Gaming’s flagship Frapapa brand in Nigeria.

BtoBet will deploy its Neuron 3 platform across the operator’s digital and retail network, providing a full portfolio of sports betting products, as well as virtual sports and esports.

This will be complemented by a broad selection of gaming products, including online and live casino, and a range of lottery games.

“Frapapa is the result of a lengthy market research aimed at providing our players with a betting experience that is tailored to their requirements,” said Frapapa chief operating officer Layi Olayinka. “I am confident that BtoBet’s accomplished record, coupled with its flexible and scalable technology, will deliver engaging experiences for our players in both the online and on-property environments.

“We look forward to introducing a wide range of players to what will characterise the next-level betting experience in Nigeria, as we seek to deliver a UX that is synonymous with more mature markets.”

BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà commented: “We are pleased to work closely with Soloti Gaming Ltd in their quest to become a primary reference for Nigeria’s iGaming industry. The in-depth knowledge that they have accumulated through their market research is indicative of their will to deliver a diversified experience to their players based upon their individual characteristics.

“I am sure that this will be the start of a successful partnership, and look forward for future collaborations.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) closed 2.13 per cent lower at SEK55.10 per share in Stockholm Monday.