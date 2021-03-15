Leap Gaming rolls out EuroLeague Instant Legends with Kaizen

Kaizen Gaming has expanded its virtual sports portfolio with the launch of Leap Gaming’s EuroLeague Instant Legends.

EuroLeague Instant Legends was developed by Leap Gaming in collaboration with Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and IMG Arena and features historical clips from previous EuroLeague club matches, with players able to select match-ups or create their own tailored game in the virtual title.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Leap Gaming in an agreement that highlights our commitment to continuously offer innovative products to our customers,” said Vaggelis Kaloudis, virtual sports manager at Kaizen Gaming, whose brands include Stoiximan and Betano.

“EuroLeague Instant Legends combines the proven mechanics of virtual sports with the additional, yet material value of players, clubs and federation affinities, in a way which takes the user experience to a whole new level. We are very happy to be the first to offer this fantastic game in the Greek market, where EuroLeague popularity is clearly very high, and also to roll it out across our entire footprint.”

Yariv Lissauer, CEO of Leap Gaming, commented: “EuroLeague Instant Legends is a product that we, at Leap, are very proud of, as it is a clear manifestation of our commitment to innovation and excellence in the virtual sports space.

“We are thrilled that Kaizen, one of the top operators in the continent, is included in the first batch of operators who will roll it out. We look forward to continue enhancing our relationship with Kaizen Gaming with this extension and with coming title releases which are scheduled for later this year.”