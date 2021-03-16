This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bally’s and FanDuel open new retail sportsbook in New Jersey

16th March 2021 10:39 am GMT

New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation has opened a new FanDuel-branded permanent retail sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.

Opened to the public just in time for the March Madness college basketball season, fans can place sports wagers at five betting windows or use one of twenty IGT PlaySports self-serve betting kiosks.

FanDuel will provide its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform to offer bets on all major US sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf and motorsports racing.

“We are privileged to partner with Bally's Corporation to open our FanDuel Sportsbook inside Bally's Atlantic City,” said FanDuel Group senior director of operations Andrew Kleiman. “The legacy of Atlantic City and excitement of being steps away from the boardwalk creates a unique atmosphere for our customers. We look forward to a successful future with our new partner and community.”

Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier commented: “The new FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's AC is the fifth retail sportsbook we have opened in the last couple years.

“We now operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi, and New Jersey - we are thrilled to be in this market and to give our guests an incredible sportsbook experience, right off the boardwalk and our gaming floor."

The partnership between Bally's and FanDuel began last May with the launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook online in Colorado. The FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City is FanDuel's second retail sportsbook in New Jersey and the sixteenth retail sportsbook in the US.

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NSQ:BALY) closed 1.35 per cent higher at $72.61 per share in New York Monday, while shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.15 per cent lower at 16,850.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

