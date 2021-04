Casino operator Wynn Resorts has agreed a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership for its WynnBET online gaming brand with US digital publishing platform Minute Media.

The deal will allow WynnBET to leverage Minute Media's network of sports and culture brands such as The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min and The Big Lead, to promote the site to an average of 60m monthly users in the US.

“Minute Media creates and publishes high quality sports-related content, much of [...]