Gaming Intelligence
Sportradar agrees multi-year sports betting deal with TwinSpires

16th April 2021 8:38 am GMT

Sportradar has entered into a multi-year sports betting partnership with TwinSpires, the betting division of Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The five-year deal will see Sportradar provide TwinSpires with access to its pre-match betting and live betting services, as well as content solutions across a range of US sports.

“Sportradar is excited to be working with TwinSpires as it continues to expand within the US sports betting market,” said Sportradar managing director of US betting Neale Deeley. “TwinSpires has a great opportunity ahead of itself, so we look forward to joining them on this journey and helping them deliver a high-quality betting experience that customers can rely on.”

Ian Williams, president of Churchill Downs Online division, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sportradar to bring our players the most engaging sports betting products to wager on.

“As our business continues to grow, we are making significant steps in the number of sports, leagues and live events our players are able to access, view lines and place wagers on.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed 0.23 per cent higher at $217.71 per share in New York Thursday.

