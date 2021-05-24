Scientific Games adds Xtremepush to OpenArena platform

New York-listed Scientific Games has expanded its OpenArena sportsbook content platform with the addition of a marketing solution from Dublin-based Xtremepush.

The agreement will allow Scientific Games’ partners to access Xtremepush's suite of personalised player engagement solutions to enhance the customer experience.

“Being featured on Scientific Games’ OpenArena platform is hugely exciting,” said Xtremepush director of partnerships and key accounts Robbie Sexton. “Our solution will allow operators to engage players through personalized, real-time campaigns alongside the full range of live sporting events that Scientific Games provides, and significantly enhance the sports betting experience for all players.”

SG Digital senior vice president of sportsbook, Keith O'Loughlin, said: “Expanding our OpenArena solution with Xtremepush encapsulates the concept of OpenArena.

“Offering players the most intelligent and personalized sports betting experiences and Xtremepush’s commitment to providing these experiences will be of huge benefit to players and also brands on our platform.”

Shares in Scientific Games (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.90 per cent higher at $64.85 per share in New York Friday.