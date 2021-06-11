This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betsson agrees German sportsbook B2B supply deal

11th June 2021 8:58 am GMT
Betsson

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has agreed a B2B supply deal with Masterpiece Gaming in Germany.

Betsson will provide its in-house developed sportsbook and technology (Techsson), as well as customer support, odds, risk management and its payment platform to the operator under a multi-year agreement.

Masterpiece Gaming is a subsidiary of German media group ProSiebenSat.1 and will offer online sports betting in Germany under the JackOne brand, with the sportsbook slated for launch ahead of the start of the Euro 2020 football championship.

 “This deal proves that we have a competitive sportsbook product that is attractive and in demand by the market,” said Betsson AB chief executive Pontus Lindwall. “Adding Masterpiece Gaming to our list of B2B sportsbook solution partners confirms our ambition to be a strong supplier on the B2B sportsbook market as part of our growth strategy. We are proud that Masterpiece Gaming has chosen us as a supplier.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 2.03 per cent higher at SEK75.50 per share in Stockholm early Friday morning, while shares in ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE (FRA:PSM) were trading 0.62 per cent higher at €17.86 per share in Frankfurt.

Betsson Germany Masterpiece Gaming Sports Betting
