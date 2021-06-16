This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Inspired launches first virtual sports games with Stoiximan in Greece

16th June 2021 7:14 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has launched its first virtual sports games with Kaizen Gaming's Stoiximan brand in Greece.

The supplier went live with three versions of its V-Play Soccer 3.0 game on Stoiximan.gr prior to the start of Euro 2020, including English League, European League and European National team competitions, which will be followed by a Greek League version later in the year.

"This is our first Virtuals launch with Kaizen Gaming and we are very excited to kick it off with Soccer 3.0 in the run up to the Euro 2020 Soccer tournament," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce.  "Kaizen has done a great job on the marketing and promotions leading up to the launch and we are confident this will be a big hit, based on the popularity of our Virtuals in Greece. 

"Greece has been a standout region for our Virtuals products and launching our latest content into this market is a key strategic initiative in 2021."

Kaizen Gaming virtual sports manager Vangelis Kalloudis said: "Our partnership with Inspired highlights our commitment to continuously offer innovative products to our customers. We are very impressed with how Inspired has tailored their Virtuals to the Greek market through their longstanding presence in the retail market and we are ecstatic to launch V-Play Soccer 3.0 right in time for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament.

"We are looking forward to our customers experiencing the amazing graphics and unique betting opportunities on offer within Inspired's Virtual Sports."

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed 3.37 per cent lower at $11.36 per share in New York Tuesday.

