New York-listed Bally’s Corporation has agreed a multi-year market access deal with Boot Hill Casino and Resort to launch a new mobile sportsbook in Kansas.

Located in Dodge City, Boot Hill Casino operates as a manager on behalf of the Kansas Lottery and will roll out the Bally Bet mobile sportsbook when pending sports betting legislation is approved in the state.

Two sports betting bills were introduced in the state earlier this year, with hearings for HB2199 [...]