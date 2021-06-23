Entain set to trial new virtual reality experience for sports fans

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain is preparing to pilot a new virtual reality multi-sports entertainment experience for its players later this year.

The first-of-its-kind experience is the result of an alliance between Entain and technology and media company Verizon Media, which will see a virtual reality “sports club” rolled out across Entain's international brands.

The new product will be available for free on the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, enabling customers to explore and play multiple VR sports games with friends.

“We continually offer our customers a wide range of innovative and exciting experiences, and VR is an exciting opportunity for us to innovate in new ways,” said Entain chief operating officer Sandeep Tiku. “The aim is to mix sports, entertainment and different types of immersive play in one product, giving customers a great mix of new, exciting stuff to enjoy.”

Entain will unveil the full features list on launch but confirmed that players will be able to live stream football matches, build fantasy line-ups in in virtual reality, play different sports games virtually with friends, and take rides through immersive VR content.

Players will also be offered immersive experiences with music and bands, reflecting Entain’s broader ambition to lead a new generation of interactive sports and entertainment.

“We know consumers are looking for more multi-dimensional experiences, in which the ability to place a bet is only one of the ways they want to enjoy themselves,” continued Tiku. “So we want to wow them and give them better experiences than they’ve ever had before - and at the same time also use our cutting edge to technology to keep our players safe.”.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.36 higher at 1,828.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, having set a new 52-week high of 1,842.50 pence per share on Tuesday.