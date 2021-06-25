Inspired Entertainment expands virtual sports offering in Greece

New York-listed Inspired Entertainment has partnered with operator OPAP to launch its virtual soccer games across OPAP’s retail estate in Greece.

Inspired will launch V-Play Soccer 3.0, which offers new first scorer markets and increased goal opportunities, and Matchday 3.0, which offers betting opportunities across four concurrent soccer games every four minutes.

The company is also rolling out its European Tournament, which leverages V-Play Soccer 3.0 graphics in a new seven-day knock-out competition offering tournament markets fully integrated with OPAP’s sportsbook platform.

In addition to offering the most popular single match betting markets, the brand-new knock-out format enables players to bet on how teams will progress through the rounds of fixtures and who will ultimately win the European Tournament.

Greece has been one of Inspired’s strongest markets for virtual sports. It recently expanded its presence in the country with its first deal with Kaizen Gaming to launch virtuals on the Stoiximan.gr site.

"Our virtual sports have proven to be successful in Greece, and we know these soccer products will deliver the engaging betting experience OPAP customers expect,” said Inspired chief commercial officer virtual sports, Steve Rogers. “It's particularly exciting to launch these products as retail betting returns to Greece and right in time for the European Football Championships."

OPAP product director Fotis Zisimopoulos added: “Inspired has been a trusted supplier for years. Their virtuals have proven to be very popular with customers in our retail venues. We are delighted to offer our customers these new products and deliver an improved betting experience in our stores.”