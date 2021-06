Super Group will launch its Betway brand across at least three continents during the second half of 2021, with the operator set to go live in its third US state this week.

The Betway brand has gone live in Colorado and Indiana, and is currently undergoing a three-day test by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) prior to its launch in the state.

Two more US states are expected to join that trio in the next few [...]