Bally’s Interactive launches mobile sportsbook in Iowa

1st July 2021 9:12 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has launched its Bally Bet mobile sportsbook in Iowa through a market access deal with Elite Casino Resorts.

The rollout marks the operator's second mobile sportsbook launch in the United States following its debut in Colorado last month.

“We are very excited to have achieved yet another milestone with the expansion of our mobile sports betting platform in Iowa,” said Bally’s Corporation senior vice president of strategy and interactive Adi Dhandhania. “As a state that has embraced legalized sports betting since 2019, Iowa was an attractive market for Bally Bet.

"We look forward to integrating Bally's into Sinclair's broadcast and digital programming in Iowa, providing Iowa sports fans with an engaging and creative sports betting experience, and continuing our work towards solidifying Bally's as a leading retail sportsbook brand with the third greatest reach in terms of US legalized market access."

Bally’s expects to launch its Bally Bet mobile sportsbook in two additional markets in 2021, with subsequent launches set to occur in 2022.

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NYQ:BALY) closed 1.33 per cent higher at $54.11 per share in New York Wednesday.

