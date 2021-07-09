This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Genius Sports seals exclusive data and streaming rights for Colombian football

9th July 2021 9:10 am GMT
OpenBet

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has expanded its partnership with DIMAYOR, the governing body of professional football in Colombia.

Building on its existing integrity services partnership with DIMAYOR, Genius Sports has been granted the exclusive rights to capture and distribute DIMAYOR’s official data and live video streams for regulated sports betting markets, including all Liga BetPlay, Torneo BetPlay, Copa BetPlay and Superliga BetPlay games.

“The partnership between Genius and Colombian professional soccer is very important and a reflection of the growing global interest in our product,” said DIMAYOR president Fernando Jaramillo. “It is very rewarding that a multinational company with recognition in the fields of official data for betting and more is interested in our competitions and invites us to seek methods so that we continue to grow.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “Colombia has been pivotal to the global success of Genius Sports since we first opened our LatAm headquarters in Medellin in 2016.

“Expanding our partnership with DIMAYOR, one of Colombia’s premier sports organisations, is another major milestone that will help drive the league’s expansion and deliver even more premium content to our sportsbook partners around the world.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) gained 1.76 per cent to close at $18.54 per share in New York Thursday.

