PointsBet partners Cliff Castle Casino to enter Arizona

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has entered into an agreement with Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to enter Arizona's online sports betting market.

The ten-year market access deal with Cliff Castle Casino-owner Yavapai-Apache Nation gives PointsBet access to a first skin licence to operate online sports betting in the state.

Online sports betting was legalised by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in April of this year, paving the way for up to 20 sportsbooks to operate in the state, with both professional sports franchises and tribal casinos eligible to apply for a license.

“Alongside first-class partners in the Cliff Castle team, PointsBet is thrilled to begin the process toward offering the passionate, sports-loving communities of Arizona with a fast and differentiated sports betting product across every customer touchpoint,” said PointsBet US chief executive Johnny Aitken.

“We look forward to quickly and responsibly introducing sports bettors and fans to the competitive advantages PointsBet possesses in owning our technology end-to-end, such as market-leading ease of use and the deepest slate of betting options available in the world.”

PointsBet will also make an annual donation to a public interest fund designated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation that benefits the youth of the tribal communities of Tunlii, Middle Verde, Rimrock, Camp Verde and Clarkdale.

"Cliff Castle Casino Hotel and PointsBet are excited to partner and initiate our process of offering event wagering in the state of Arizona," said Cliff Castle Casino general manager Aaron Moss. "PointsBet's experience and reputation has made them a perfect fit in pursuit of an event wagering license.

"This partnership allows for Cliff Castle to work alongside PointsBet's truly first-class brand and product, which we are thrilled to ultimately help make available to the Arizona market."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 4.02 per cent higher Wednesday at AUD$12.15 per share.