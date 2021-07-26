EveryMatrix powers IZIBET.com re-launch

Malta-licensed gaming operator IZIBET has revamped its online platform through a new deal with iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix.

EveryMatrix is supplying IZIBET with its turnkey solution, including casino, sportsbook, and gaming management (PAM) platforms.

“In taking the leap to push Malta’s leading sports betting brand online, we are very confident in the expertise and technology which EveryMatrix provides as our turnkey solution partner,” said IZIBET chief operating officer Robert Galea. “Our strong relationship with EveryMatrix, dating back since 2013, is key in helping us to deliver the ultimate sports betting experience coupled with our audience’s favorite casino games, virtual sports betting, and esports betting.

“Together with EveryMatrix we look forward to strengthen our position as market leaders whilst offering an exceptional online and mobile experience to our customers.”

IZIBET is managed by IZI GROUP, which operates Malta’s biggest land-based casino Dragonara and also manages the largest network of sports betting shops in the country.

“We have a long-standing business relationship with IZI Group, and we’re happy to see the new online brand going live via our turnkey solution,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten. “They have a great reputation in Malta and the new betting and casino website will become a hit.

“Besides supplying them with our technology, we are keen on helping the new brand grow and achieve outstanding performance through a close collaboration.”