Caesars unveils new Caesars Sportsbook mobile app

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment has launched a rebranded and upgraded mobile sports betting app, which has initially gone live in eight US states.

The new Caesars Sportsbook combines the company's sports betting assets under one brand, offering new product features and integration with Caesars Rewards, the largest customer loyalty program in the industry.

“We are excited to launch our new comprehensive marketing campaign for Caesars Sportsbook,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg. “The rebranded and upgraded offerings for our Caesars Sportsbook will provide customized offers, flexible limits, a wide range of betting lines, and an intuitive user experience.

“Caesars Sportsbook also brings players into an empire of play where, win or lose, every wager gives them more through our award-winning Caesars Rewards.”

Powered by Caesars’ Liberty technology platform, the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app is currently live in eight states; Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Pending regulatory review, the app is also expected to soon launch in Arizona, Maryland and Louisiana.

In Illinois, Nevada, and Washington DC, markets where bettors are required to be at or near a Caesars Sportsbook retail location to register, customers will now have access to the new Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app, offering an upgraded look and link to Caesars Rewards.

“Caesars Sportsbook puts the bettor at the center of everything,” said Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession. “We understand that we need to be nimble, we need to give bettors what they want in terms of depth of odds and breadth of sports, and we need to make our app easy and fun to navigate.

“But beyond that, we want to treat every Caesars Sportsbook player like a Caesar. And that means generous offers and a way to earn through Caesars Rewards.”

The upgraded app has been launched alongside a multi-million dollar marketing campaign featuring actor-comedian JB Smoove embodying the legendary Caesar. series of spots also features Patton Oswalt as Carl, one of Caesars' biggest fans who's already playing on Caesars Sportsbook and earning Caesars Rewards.

“Sports bettors deserve a sports betting experience that treats them like royalty,” said Caesars Digital co-president Chris Holdren. “In our world, everyone's an emperor, and the Caesars Sportsbook app delivers an experience worthy of them. We invite people to play with us online, stay with us at our resorts and experience their favorite sports in new ways through our unparalleled partnerships.”

Caesars Sportsbook will also be launched outside of the company's casinos and resorts at Capital One Arena, Chase Field, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Mountaineer Casino & Resort, Prairie Meadows Casino & Racetrack, and Turtle Creek Casino.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 0.98 per cent lower at $86.50 per share in New York Monday.