Betfred Sports enters Arizona with We-Ko-Pa Casino partnership

Betfred USA Sports has become the latest operator to agree a deal to enter Arizona’s regulated sports betting market.

Betfred will work with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation-owned venue to build a Las Vegas-quality retail sportsbook at the recently opened We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, while also launching mobile betting under the Betfred Sports brand.

The launch of both retail and online sports betting is contingent on licensing and regulatory approval by the Arizona Department of Gaming, and is planned for late 2021.

“The partnership announcement with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for We-Ko-Pa,” said Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation president Bernadine Burnette. “We are excited about the prospect of sports betting in Arizona, and are thrilled to pursue an event wagering license to allow us to offer sports betting to our retail and digital customers.”

Betfred Group chief operating officer Mark Stebbings said: “Arizona is an amazing opportunity for Betfred Sports to continue its expansion in the US after successful launches in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania. We look forward to working with our fantastic partner, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, to leverage our 50 years of bookmaking experience to bring the best betting options to Arizona sports fans.”

Betfred USA is a sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, and is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada also pending regulatory approval.