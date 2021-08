The National Football League (NFL) has named FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet and WynnBET as approved sportsbook operators for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

The agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory.

The agreements follow the announcement of the NFL’s first US sportsbook partners earlier this year, with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel also eligible to leverage their approved sportsbook operator status to secure premium NFL advertising [...]